Rihanna Wants Drake To Leave Her Alone: ‘She Has Moved On & Wishes He Would Too’

Don’t hold your breath if you were hoping that Drake and Rihanna may get back together, after he was pictured wearing her socks. Sadly, she just wants him to ‘move on’ and leave her alone.

Well, this is awkward. After Drake, 30, seemingly showed his ex, Rihanna, 29, some love on Instagram on Aug. 21 — when he was pictured wearing socks with her picture on them — HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned she wants him to leave her alone. We thought his gesture was sweet, but as you know, Rihanna’s now dating Hassan Jameel, so right now, it’s a “too little, too late” type of situation. When Rihanna saw the photo of Drake wearing the socks from her fashion line, “she became disturbed.” She also thinks he’s being “reckless with her feelings.”

“Rihanna feels like Drake is being careless and wishes he would let her move on peacefully. When Rihanna saw him wearing her socks she became disturbed because she felt like he was being reckless with her feelings. Rihanna has a lot of love for Drake and is disappointed their relationship did not evolve into something deeper or more long term. She is trying to move on with her new man, who is making himself more available to commitment than Drake was ever willing to do,” a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We feel bad for Drake because he and Rihanna have a lot of history together, but she has a point. She’s now dating someone else, and Drake had his chance. As you’ll recall, they tried dating a few years ago, but it never went anywhere. Then, during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, he professed his love for her — they even shared a kiss on stage. And afterwards, they were spotted multiple times together, leading to heavy romance rumors. Sadly, their relationship fizzled out again, shortly before he had a fling with Jennifer Lopez. And now, Rihanna is dating Hassan. It just didn’t work for them, so why is Drake reaching out to his ex in such a public way (see the image below)? Maybe he should do what Rihanna wants and finally move on.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Should Drake move on, or are you still holding out hope that he and Rihanna will reunite? Tell us below!