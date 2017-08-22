Danielle Staub Makes Long-Awaited Return To ‘RHOJ’ & Teresa Is Already Flipping Sh*t

She’s baaack! Danielle Staub makes a loud return to ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and we’ve got the first trailer of season 8! Get ready for fights and flying drinks! And, there’s a bonus: Teresa’s flipping furniture, again!

Finally, the wait is almost over! The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s eighth season is upon us and the fights are louder, messier and cattier than ever before! On October 4, Danielle Staub, 55, is back, Teresa Giudice, 45, is flipping sh-t and calling out Melissa Gorga, 38, for not being a blood Gorga, Siggy Flicker, 50, and Dolores Catania, 46, are screaming and there’s a new cast member! Margaret Josephs, dubbed the pigtail queen for her bleach blonde pony’s, joins the cast for it’s most thrilling season yet. Are you sure you can handle the Jersey heat Margaret? — Time will tell. But, she seems to hold her own in the first trailer, which you can watch below!

In just one minute and 47 seconds, Bravo brings us the most epic highlights from season 8. First up, we’re introduced to Margaret, who, as Siggy says, “beats to her own drum.” So, we’re assuming that Siggy is the new girl’s friend. These alliances should be fun this season. However, Siggy is seen saying she wants to “take her and pull on those pigtails until they come out of her head.” Oh and she calls Margaret “ugly” for making fun of her. Margaret throws a lavish birthday birthday, where there’s bound to be drama. She’s also a TV personality, so she most likely knows how to bring the entertainment.

“I’m back bitches,” Danielle says, while she walks down the stairs of the New Jersey townhouse she shares with her retired Yankee boyfriend, Marty Caffrey. Later in the trailer she’s seen flinging multiple drinks while out to dinner with the ladies, so you know she’s bringing the heat. At one point Dolores even screams in her face that she’s a “crazy scumbag!” We can only imagine what that’s all about!

The trailer also highlights the devastating passing of Teresa’s mother, Antonia Gorga, who died back in March 2017 of natural causes. Antonia was 66. In the above clip, Teresa and her father are filmed during an emotional conversation about Antonia. At one point, Teresa tells Milania that she misses her mother. And, her daughter replies, “I know how it is missing your mother, you were gone,” pointing out her mother’s stint in prison.

Then, Melissa and Joe Gorga,38, are seen at odds over Joe “blindsiding” Melissa with a hefty purchase — he bought a restaurant without telling her. Then, Tre says, “She’s not a Gorga,” while pointing at Melissa, adding, “She’s only a Gorga by marriage.” Yikes. That was interesting, seeing as the two formed a bullet-proof alliance last season.

Dolores and her ex are still close and in each other’s lives, and it seems like there’s some drama between the two. Siggy is seen saying “f–k Teresa,” and Kim D is back! And, Teresa tells Kim that “Posche” stands for a very nasty acronym that you can see for yourself, above. Lastly, if you haven’t noticed, Jacqueline Laurita, 47, is missing from the trailer. The longtime cast member announced her exit from the show back in April 2017, and she gave HL the scoop on what really went down. Click here to read more on that.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 8 premieres Oct. 4 at 9 PM ET on Bravo. Before the big night, Bravo will air The Real Housewives of New Jersey: How They Got Here special, Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your predictions for season 8 based on the trailer!