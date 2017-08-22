5 Questions NOT To Ask When Trying To Nail Your First Job Interview

Not sure why you’re striking out at interviews? You could be making a very simple mistake — asking the wrong questions. Luckily, we have a quick list of what to avoid.

At the end of most job interviews, the manager of the company will ask what questions you have for them. Ahead of the interview, prep some questions to ask, showing the company you’re very interested and looking forward to learning more. Always ask at least two questions, career expert and author, Lauren Berger advised. also putting together a list of definite topics to avoid:

– “What does this company do?”

“Before applying for a job, it’s expected that you will do your due diligence and research the company that you are applying for,” Lauren tells us. Knowing the basics will get you a long way.

– “How much vacation time do I get?”

Lauren also added that by asking about vacation or time off during the first interview, it gives off the impression that you’re not a hard worker. “These sorts of questions do have a place and time but only after it is established that the job and the company are a good fit,” Roy Cohen, career coach and author of The Wall Street Professional’s Survival Guide added.

– “Can I bring my dog to work?”

No really, wait until after the offer is made.

– “How much will I make?”

Defer any compensation questions for as long as possible, Roy said. “If you ask for or share salary information too early in the process you risk being eliminated before they know your potential to add real and significant value. It is possible the job is priced below where it needs to be for a candidate of your caliber. But that won’t be addressed if they see you as being too expensive… An interview is not a debate.”

– “Who did you vote for?”

While it may be a buzzy topic today, avoid asking about values or politics, unless “you unconditionally and unequivocally cannot work for a company with beliefs different from your own,” Roy said. “When you ask about these sorts of matters you risk being viewed as someone who may have a need to force these beliefs on your colleagues. The only exceptions: You are pursuing a job with a mission driven not-for-profit, a role in government; or you know for sure that the company is seeking a particular profile.”

