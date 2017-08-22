Patrick Schwarzenegger & Bella Thorne Cuddle Up In Romantic Pics From Their New Movie

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne fall head over heels for each other in their new movie, ‘Midnight Sun.’ These new photos prove Patrick and Bella have so much chemistry!

Bella Thorne, 19, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23, are the onscreen couple we’ve been waiting for. These young Hollywood stars play star-crossed lovers in their upcoming movie, Midnight Sun. The first look photos have been released, and we’re already counting down the days until we can see this movie. Bella and Patrick’s characters, Katie and Charlie, wrap their arms around each other during an intimate swimming scene. In another photo, Bella cuddles up to Patrick, while his hand strokes her hair. Another photo shows their characters looking up at the sky. Sigh. Our hearts are melting!

Midnight Sun follows Bella’s character, Katie, who has been sheltered since childhood due to a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. One night changes her life forever when she meets Charlie, a guy she has secretly admired for years. Katie and Charlie’s connection ignites a powerful romance. However, Katie decides to hide her condition from Charlie. Will keeping that secret ruin her summer romance? We’ll just have to wait and find out! The movie also stars Rob Riggle, who plays Katie’s father. The movie is based on the Japanese film, Taiyo No Uta. Midnight Sun will hit theaters March 30, 2018.

Bella and Patrick filmed the movie back in 2015. When they wrapped, Bella posted a sweet Instagram message about her co-star. “Wrapping midnight sun in a couple hours and figured I would beat you to the Instagram post Patrick!!!” she wrote. “Thanks so much for being an awesome cast mate and a total goof ball! Making these long nights much easier by me watching you stuff your face with anything edible in sight. Hope every one loves this movie #midnightsun#ITsAgoodOnefolks.”

