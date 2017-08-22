Nipple & Vagina Makeup: How To Give Your Hoo-Ha & Headlights A Sexy Makeover

Facial makeup is so yesterday! Now you can buy products to make your nipples and vagina more rosy and bright. We’ve got details on how to best use it to give your lady bits a sexy pop of color.

Now that nipple flashing has become THE trend of the summer thanks to the likes of Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, there are makeup products to help really make your girls pop! Of course you can use your favorite blush products to them a little bit rosier a hue, but there are good chances that products meant for the face could rub off on your clothes….or your significant other if that’s who you’re looking to impress! We’ve got the goods that will really work.

Benefit‘s benetint rose cheek and lip stain is the best known product for giving your headlights a rosy glow that will go the distance. The product was created way back in 1977 for a San Francisco exotic dancer who wanted to make her nipples really stand out while dancing, yet make it through her routine without sweating off. The sisters who co-founded the brand boiled together rose petals and carmine to make their creation and voila! Today it’s the go-to makeup brand for nipple shade enhancement. A light application to the nipples should provide for long-lasting wear throughout the day. And it even smells like roses, so if you’re doing this for your partner, he or she will be in for a treat!

If its glossy headlights you’re looking for, check out Dr. Lipp’s Original Nipple Cream. It promises to “rebalance, hydrate, nourish, soothe, plump and even help heal all types of dry, sore, cracked, itchy or sensitive skin anywhere.” Just rub it on your nipples for a plump, glossy look to make them really stand out — while hydrating at the same time. Talk about a win-win! See pics of celebs flaunting their nipples, here.

It’s not just nipples that you can beautify, as there are products to give the vagina a revitalizing glow. The area loses its pink hue with age so there’s My New Pink Button — Bettie, which promises to “Restore the youthful color back to your labia.” It even comes in four different shades, Marilyn (for fair-skinned users), Audrey (a “bold burgundy pink color”), Ginger (for darker skin tones), and Bettie (“for that sexy-hot-pink, ‘I am fired up’ look!”). It’s a creme that is applied to the labia directly to give it a pop of color in case you want to impress that someone special.

Is it for everyone? Well, on Amazon 50 percent of users gave the product five stars and seem to have loved it, while 34 percent gave it a mere one star. There really wasn’t much in between, so it seems like users either had a great experience and loved their colorful hoo-ha’s, or suffered some bad side effects like itching and burning. Hey, what totally works for some people simply doesn’t for others.

There’s even a product to help lighten your labia in case you think it’s too dark or discolored, which is Clean and Dry Intimate Wash & Cream. The wash is PH balanced, FDA approved and meant to help keep the area clean while at the same time it will lighten the shade of your private parts and help with discoloration. It’s applied directly to the vaginal area and can be used once daily, twice if you end up bathing in between.

“The vagina and nipples are a very delicate and sensitive area. I would have concerns body makeup could cause an allergic reaction or skin infection on the vagina and nipples,” so it’s buyer beware when it comes to using these products, Dr. Sherry A. Ross, women’s health expert and author of she-ology tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Yet Dr. Ross totally understands why this is such a big trend. “These days there are many fashionable choices for your vagina, pubic hair and breasts. Some women think a little grooming goes a long way, now using makeup is needed for an added sex appeal. This gives putting ‘lip’ stick on a whole new meaning! While others will tell you that a clean vagina and body is good enough when it comes to being and feeling sexy. It’s a personal choice for sure!”

HollywoodLifers, would you ever try vagina or nipple makeup to make those areas pop? If you already have, how did it work out?