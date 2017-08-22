Nicki Minaj Launching New Lipsticks With MAC: Is She Coming For Kylie Jenner’s Crown?

Look out Kylie Jenner, there’s a new lip queen in town! Nicki Minaj and MAC cosmetics just announced they’re teaming up for a 24-shade lipstick line! And, two of the shades, including ‘Nicki’s Nude’, will be available as early as September!

Nicki Minaj, 32, is adding beauty guru to her already impressive resume! The rapper just announced that she has partnered with MAC — her first lip color collab — to create her very own lipsticks! No, not “kits”… that’s Kylie Jenner, 19, territory. But, there’s room for everyone in the beauty world! Nicki and the popular makeup brand will release 24 shades of different lip colors, which are slated for release in 2018.

However, MAC X Nicki Minaj are treating fans to two exclusive lipsticks in September of this year — “Nicki’s Nude” and “The Pinkprint”, dubbed after her third studio album. The two “au naturel” lip colors will be available online and in-store, September 21, 2017 through October 19, 2017. And, by the fan reactions already, you may want to jump on it fast. Check out “Nicki’s Nude” below!

The rap queen and MAC released the news on August 22 with a nude-colored inspired photo of Nicki in a cleavage-baring top with their collaborative logo. They even gave fans a sneak peak at Nicki’s Nude lipstick, which has her signature on the tube. The color looks like the perfect nude with a slight brown and orange tint. Nicki and the brand will make a “surprise announcement,” which she is preparing for amidst the launch of the first two colors! MAC teased that the 24 shades will consist of “brazen basics” in a mix of lipsticks and glosses!

