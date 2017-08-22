Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Baby Plans Revealed — It’s ‘Definitely In The Cards’

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are the real deal. And while they’re in no big rush to tie the knot, we learned exclusively that they have already discussed kids — and starting a family together is def on their radar!

Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 36, make one adorable couple! But although they have yet to get engaged, that doesn’t mean they aren’t super serious about one another. In fact, the two have already talked about having kids together, and it’s something they’re both down for — just not QUITE yet. “They have talked marriage and babies, and it is definitely in the cards,” a Buckingham Palace insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s just a case of when and how.” Click here to see pics of Harry and Meghan’s romantic timeline.

As it can be assumed, things have to be done in a specific way when you’re royalty, which complicates Meghan and Harry’s relationship just a little bit. Because of that, they have a few kinks to work out before they start a family together — and of course first and foremost, get married. “Harry and Meghan are very much in love but they both want to make completely sure that they are ready to take the next step before [getting engaged],” our source continued. “There’s all manor of things Harry and Meghan need to decide before getting engaged, like where they will live, and if Meghan will continue with her acting career. She’s made it clear that she would like to continue working, and to do that she needs to spend a large amount of her time in the USA — at least she does while she is filming. Harry needs to be UK-based primarily, so that’s something they need to determine before making any kind of permanent commitment.”

It looks like once they’re finally married, which may actually be sooner rather than later, they’ll definitely start having children asap though. After all, Harry is great with kids and loves spending time with his nephew Prince George, 4, and niece Princess Charlotte, 2. “Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She’s super excited,” the actress’ longtime friend Patrick J. Adams, 35, gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 ATX Television Festival in June. “I’m super happy for her and she’s been such a pro in this season and it’s going so well. I’m very, very happy for her.” Aw! Clearly Meghan and Harry are in it for the long haul — and we can totally see them making amazing parents!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Harry and Meghan are the real deal? Are you hoping to see them engaged soon?