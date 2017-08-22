Amber Portwood Wishes Matt Baier Would Move On & Leave Her Alone: ‘He Had His Chance’

It’s definitely OVER between Matt Baier and Amber Portwood, but he just can’t seem to let go — even though all she wants is for him to leave her alone so she can focus on her new relationship!

Amber Portwood has been dating Marriage Boot Camp crew member, Andrew Glennon, since she split from Matt Baier earlier this summer, but her ex just can’t seem to take the hint. “She wishes Matt would just move on and leave her alone,” an insider reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Amber gave Matt opportunity after opportunity to make their relationship work, but he just kept messing up. The relationship was toxic — she could never trust him and they were constantly fighting. She finally managed to get the strength to walk away from him for good, but he’s still trying to pull her back in. He’s constantly calling and texting Amber, begging her to give him another chance, but she’s done with him. He had his chance and he blew it.”

Things came to a pretty bitter end for Amber and Matt earlier this year after she discovered he had cheated on her a year and a half earlier. On top of that, she also learned that he recently offered her Teen Mom OG co-star, Catelynn Lowell, a Xanax he had on him…even though he was supposed to be sober. Amber said that was the last straw in the relationship, and even though they tried to fix things on Marriage Boot Camp, it’s definitely over now. While shooting the new season of the WEtv reality show, Amber met Andrew, although he reportedly waited until filming was over until he made his move.

As of the end of July, Amber admitted that she and Matt were still talking here and there, although it wasn’t because they were planning on getting back together. However, now that she’s found a new man, she clearly wants to focus her attention on that relationship instead!

