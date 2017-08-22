Mariah Carey Fans Accuse Her Of Photoshopping Her Sexy ‘PAPER’ Pics: ‘Go To The Gym’

Poor Mariah Carey. She looked fabulous on the cover of ‘PAPER’ magazine’s latest issue, but fans are now accusing her of using Photoshop for her sexy topless pics. ‘Accept your body or go to the gym,’ one person said.

“Airbrushed much?” and “Hahaha… stop editing your photos. It’s ridiculous. Accept your body or go to the gym,” are just two of the nasty comments people left on Mariah Carey‘s Instagram page after she posted a pic of her new PAPER magazine cover, in which she poses topless. Apparently, these “fans” think the “Touch My Body” singer Photoshopped her new pics. “That’s not your body!” another person commented, while someone else added, “I really admire you as a singer, you are one of my fav….your voice is the BEST by far….but this is not you, too much photoshop….we saw you in BCN in June….please, that’s not your body at all….” Rough stuff, right? Click here to see more pics of Mariah Carey in PAPER magazine!

Mariah seemed pleased with her images, as she shared quite a few from the photo shoot on her Instagram page. “Fans,” however, noticed a huge difference in the way she looks in the magazine, versus how she recently looked on stage while performing in Las Vegas. The 47-year-old icon has been singing at Caesars Palace for her current residency at the Colosseum, and during those instances, fans believe she looked more fuller-figured. We, on the other hand, believe she looks beautiful in both instances.

But unfortunately for Mariah, this isn’t the first time she’s been accused of using Photoshop. In 2015, the cover of her album, #1 to Infinity, showed her looking very slender in a tight black dress and fans were quick to question whether or not the image had been edited. She’s also been accused of editing her Instagram pics in the past.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Mariah Carey's PAPER magazine pics? Do you think she used Photoshop?