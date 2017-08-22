Barack & Michelle Obama Hold Back Tears Helping Daughter Malia Move Into Harvard Dorm

It’s always emotional for parents when they send their first-born off to college. Barack and Michelle Obama moved daughter Malia into her new dorm at Harvard and had to hold back tears as they left.

Malia Obama has officially left the nest. The 19-year-old starts her freshman year at Harvard this fall and proud parents President Barack, 56, and Michelle Obama, 53, helped move her in to her new on-campus dorm on Aug. 21. Of course the arrival of the former first daughter on campus — as well as her beloved parents — would normally cause quite a commotion. But they decided to do it at the time the full solar eclipse had the residents of Boston enthralled with what was going on in the sky. Thus, there weren’t too many eyes on the ground as Malia made her big step into college life.

The former first couple arrived on campus in two black Secret Service SUV’s to drop off their first-born daughter, a day ahead of when most of the other students were due to arrive. As they exited her dorm, both wore dark sunglasses as they looked like they had a really emotional goodbye with Malia. They’re just like any other parents who know that their child is now taking their biggest step into adulthood, and that has to really tug on the heartstrings. The poignant look on the former president’s face said so much, as he looked really moved by saying goodbye to his daughter as she starts school at his alma mater. See pics of Malia’s transformation through the years.

Malia took a gap year before entering college, working at an internship with The Weinstein Company in NYC during the winter and spring of 2017. She read through movie scripts and passed along ones that she thought had potential to be developed into film projects for the company. Impressive! Her being away from home had to have helped her parents adjust a little bit to her big permanent move to Cambridge, MA. Now that the time has come it sure looks like while they’re so proud of their daughter’s bright future at Harvard, it was still really hard letting go. At least they don’t have a totally empty nest, as the couple still has 16-year-old daughter Sasha at home in Washington DC with them while she finishes up high school.

