Maci Bookout Not Surprised By Ryan Edwards’ Alleged Sexts: ‘He Can’t Be Trusted’

Maci Bookout heard the rumors that ex Ryan Edwards allegedly tried to cheat on his wife, and she’s not pleased. We learned EXCLUSIVELY that the ‘Teen Mom’ star is worried about his relationship with their son.

A new scandal emerged on Teen Mom OG when a woman claimed that Ryan Edwards, 23, was allegedly hitting on her on Tinder. As the show’s fans know, Ryan recently got married to Mackenzie Standifer! The woman claimed that Ryan allegedly sent her suggestive messages and explicit pics, allegedly asking her to hook up. Mackenzie, 20, is standing by her man during the scandal. But Maci Bookout, 26, Ryan’s ex and the mother of their 8-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, isn’t taking this well.

“Maci wasn’t surprised at all about the allegations that Ryan was sexting some chick on Tinder,” a source close to Maci told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t help thinking that a leopard never changes its spots, and once a cheater always a cheater. What really worries her though is his sobriety. Maci has had reservations about Ryan being able to stay sober, and this latest scandal just reinforces her belief that he’s not to be trusted. Maci couldn’t care less about Mackenzie and her feelings. She’s is super worried about Ryan being around their son right now.”

Whoa! Maci is throwing some serious accusations there. Just because Ryan allegedly tried to cheat on Mackenzie doesn’t mean his sobriety is in danger! We can see how Maci would be worried, though. She’s been through a lot with Ryan and just wants what’s best for their son. She’s probably jumping to the worst possible scenario whenever she hears about something going wrong. Ryan and Maci might freak if they hear that Maci’s questioning his sobriety and fidelity, though.

A separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the couple are sick of Maci’s “drama” and just want her to “move on” and leave them alone! They believe she’s “obsessed with him relapsing,” which falls in line with her current worries.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that “once a cheater, always a cheater”? Let us know!