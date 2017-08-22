Louise Linton, Treasury Sec.’s Wife, Slammed After Bragging About Designer Clothes & ‘Sacrifice’

Louise Linton, wife to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, sparked controversy on Instagram after bragging about her wealth, then going off on a commenter who criticized her. Read her furious rant!

Actress Louise Linton, 36, posted a pic on Instagram on August 21 that was wildly out of touch and a little out of line for someone related to a government official. Louise’s photo (since deleted) shows her looking incredibly fabulous as she hops off a government plane in all white, carrying her luggage as husband Steve Mnuchin, 54, the Secretary of the Treasury, trails behind. It’s awesome photo, but the problem lies in the caption and its hashtags. The hashtags include #tomford sunnies, #rolandmouret pants, #hermesscarf, #valentinorockstudheels, #valentino. So yes, she’s filthy rich.

Many people in the comments assumed that the actress (Rules Don’t Apply, Cabin Fever) and her husband were using the government plane to go on a personal trip. That didn’t sit well with them, considering Louise was flaunting her wealth while doing so. One commenter, Jenni Miller (@jennimiller29), 45, told Louise, “glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable”. Before making her Instagram private, Louise went OFF on her, slamming the mother of three for having less money than her.

“cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch.

Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and humanity would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!”

Well, damn! Few things to point out here. Jenni’s comment was hardly passive aggressive. It’s pretty clear that she’s slamming Louise for the photo. And Louise is telling the truth about the trip. Mnuchin was in Kentucky to speak to congressional members about reforming the US tax code. A spokesperson for the Treasury Department confirmed that Muchin and Linton reimbursed the government for Louise’s travel costs.

Jenni spoke to The New York Times about the wild incident. “If she hadn’t made her account private, I would have written back with a very snide Marie Antoinette joke,” Jenni said. I think my post was just five or six words, and she had to go on basically a rant about it to make herself look more important and look smarter, better, richer — all those things. It seems like she’s been in public life for a long time. It just seemed wholly inappropriate.”

Louise is an actress, but has recently become better known for recently marrying Mnuchin in a ceremony officiated by Vice President Mike Pence, and attended by President Donald Trump, 71, and First Lady Melania Trump. You may also remember Louise as the controversial author of the widely criticized, self-published memoir, In Congo’s Shadow: One girl’s perilous journey to the heart of Africa. The book detailed Louise’s gap year in Zambia in 1999, and was dragged for promoting harmful stereotypes about Africa, and what some called straight lies. Louise detailed her alleged experiences hiding from rebel soldiers, protecting a young, HIV-positive orphan, and nearly getting killed by “lions, elephants, crocodiles, and snakes.” She said that locals allegedly called her the “skinny white muzungu with long angel hair.” She also apparently realized that “Africa is rife with hidden danger.” Yeah, her memoir was that bad.

HollywoodLifers, are you angry about Louise’s Instagram? Let us know!