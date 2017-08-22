Lindsey Vonn Slams ’Despicable Invasion Of Privacy’ In 1st Statement After Nude Photo Leak

Nude photos of Lindsey Vonn and her ex, Tiger Woods, were leaked on Aug. 21 after her phone was hacked, and now, she has a vicious message for the hacker. Read her first statement here.

Lindsey Vonn is the latest female celebrity to fall victim to a nude photo hack, and she is NOT standing by quietly and letting whoever hacked her phone get off scot-free. “It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Lindsey told People in a statement via her spokesperson. “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos, as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct, should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

The hacker also leaked naked photos of Lindsey’s ex-boyfriend, Tiger Woods, who she split from in 2015, and Katharine McPhee. Tiger’s lawyer has already threatened to sue the website Celeb Jihad, where the photos were published, if the images are not taken down ASAP, and Katharine’s camp has reportedly sent a similar warning. Earlier this year, stars like Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were also victims of nude photo hacks, and Kristen’s lawyer just wrote a scathing letter to the websites that posted the photos, according to TMZ.

If any of these stars do take legal action and the hacker is caught, he/she should definitely expect to serve some time. After all, the dude who started the “Fappening” in 2014 was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for leaking intimate photos of celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Upton and more.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lindsey’s statement after the nude photo hack?