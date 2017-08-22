Lil Scrappy & Bambi Benson Finally Get Back Together After His ‘Operation Find The Bam’

Lil Scrappy finally completed his ‘Find the Bam’ mission and it was a complete success. It was so successful in fact that, not only did he find ex-fiancee Bambi Benson, but they locked lips, proving they are back together!

Well, not only did Lil Scrappy, 33, actually “Find the Bam” — but he got her back too! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star had been trying to “locate” Bambi Benson, 33, his former fiancee, for weeks and after she dropped a not so subtle hint on Instagram about where she would be and when, he came for her (recording the whole thing for IG) and she practically started bawling her eyes out with joy. Of course it all ended in a kiss, a signal that these two lovebirds have finally put the past behind them.

Scrappy found her in an Atlanta nightclub on Aug.20 and Bambi looked so happy to see him, even though she has been ignoring all his previous attempts to get her back ever since she officially broke off their engagement kicked him out of their house back in May after he was caught stepping out on her. Ever since Scrappy has been begging and pleading with Bambi (both publicly and privately, according to alleged texts between the two that Bam posted on Instagram) to forgive him.

We really hope these two crazy kids find a way to keep it together and let a new, healthier relationship blossom between the two of them. After all, their story line has been one of the most popular on LHH:ATL and viewers were devastated when they finally called off their wedding after Scrappy’s infidelity. We can’t wait to see what the next season will bring for these reunited lovers!

