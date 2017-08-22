Kristen Stewart Nude Photo Hack: Lawyers Up With Girlfriend Stella Maxwell To Sue Over Leak

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell will be suing websites who leaked and posted intimate pictures of the couple, according to an Aug. 22 report. Here’s what we know.

Kristen Stewart, 27, and Stella Maxwell, 27, will be taking legal action against several websites that have posted nude photos of them following an illegal hack, as TMZ reports. Scott Whitehead, Kristen’s lawyer, has “fired off a letter challenging the websites,” according to the report, and the women are demanding that the photos — which allegedly show Stella in the bathroom and Kristen posing nude behind her — be taken down. As of press time, they are still online.

Scott is claiming that publishing the images violates copyright laws, meaning that the women own the photos and others can’t use them unless they have their permission. Tiger Woods‘ attorney Michael Holtz is reportedly suing for the a similar reason, as the hacker also obtained nude photos of Lindsey Vonn, and a naked photo of Tiger from when he dated her. “It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Lindsey’s rep said in a statement. “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

Katharine McPhee has also lawyered up after private photos of her surfaced, as TMZ reports.

As we previously knew, the website Celeb Jihad leaked photos of hacked stars, including Kristen, Stella, Tiger, Lindsey and Miley Cyrus. Considering that the hacker behind the 2014 “Fappening”,” when stars such as Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence had their naked photos leaked, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, it’s possible that the individual behind this new hack will face a similar punishment. We’ll keep you posted.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of all this?