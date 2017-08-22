Kevin Hart Laughs Off Ex Torrei Hart’s Cheating Claims: I’m Not ‘Even Shocked Anymore’

Kevin Hart’s ex, Torrei Hart, has publicly accused him of cheating on her with his now-wife, Eniko Parrish, and now, he’s firing back. Here’s what he had to say in response to Torrei’s shocking claims!

The love triangle issues between Kevin Hart, 38, his wife, Eniko Parrish, and his ex, Torrei Hart, is getting real! Torrei hinted to reporters on Aug. 21 that Kevin was still with her when he first got together with Eniko, and the comedian is NOT here for it. “I’m gonna be honest with y’all people — I can’t even be shocked anymore,” he said on Instagram Live. “All I do is laugh, man. I had a person tell me what they felt was factual information about me while they were talking to me. HUH!? Even after writing a book, a very good book — the book was No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list and is about my life in great detail. It’s still not enough? It’s not enough?”

The drama between this trio began over the weekend when Eniko, who’s currently pregnant with Kevin’s child, posted an anniversary message to her husband and gushed over the “8 years” they’ve been together. A fan was quick to point out that if Eniko and Kevin have been together for eight years, then their relationship started before he filed for divorce from Torrei in Feb. 2010. Eniko fired back at the commenter, and in her response, she totally slammed Torrei for “playing the victim” when she split from Kevin. That’s when Torrei chimed in, as well. Later that day, she continued to call her ex and Eniko out for their alleged affair, telling reporters that “Numbers don’t life.” (NOTE: Kevin has previously admitted to cheating on Torrei, although he did not specify if Eniko was his “other woman”).

Whatever the truth is here, we can probably expect to hear more from Kevin about it in the future. “That’s what I love about standup comedy, man,” he concluded in his IG rant. “You got that microphone, you got that stage, you take advantage of it. This next hour will be my best hour yet because moments like this act as nothing but material for ya boy.”

Interestingly, Kevin was recently accused of cheating on Eniko after photos appeared to show him getting cozy with another woman in Miami last month. However, he and Eniko have both proven since then that their relationship is going strong, and they seem very anxious and excited to welcome their little one!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kevin’s response to Torrei’s latest comments?