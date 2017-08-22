Kelly Ripa Posts Rare Pic Of Her 3 Kids With Husband, Mark Consuelos & They’re So Grown Up

Kelly Ripa has one gorgeous family, and she decided to show them off while vacationing in Mexico. Taking to Instagram, the star shared a sweet pic of her husband & kids, and we cannot believe how big they are!

Kelly Ripa, 46, and Mark Consuelos‘, 46, kids are all grown up! While on a family vacay in Mexico, the Live with Kelly & Ryan host shared an adorable snapshot of her husband and three children via Instagram, and we are completely overwhelmed by all the attractiveness in one photo. “Mexican Unicorn Alert: A Lola Consuelos approved photo. Including three smiling children and a semi relaxed husband courtesy of Jose Cuervo. (Husband’s) 🇲🇽🦄 #imanta,” Kelly captioned the rare family portrait, which did not include the television personality. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

Kelly and Mark, who tied the knot back in 1996, are the proud parents of two sons and one daughter: Michael, 20; Lola, 16; and Joaquin, 14. In the image, all three children pose with their dad on a collection of outdoor furniture and they all have big smiles on their faces — SO cute! “Your kids are crazy good looking!!” one follower commented on the post. Another gushed, “Your kids are getting so big! Beautiful family Kelly.” Michael, who’s a dead-ringer for his actor father, is already about to start his sophomore year of college at NYU. Lola will be a junior in high school, and Joaquin is about to become a freshman in high school.

The last time Kelly shared a current — and complete — family pic was in June, which was in honor of Joaquin’s middle school graduation. “Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!! You’ve made us very proud! 🎓(yet another graduation on Lola’s birthday. She is furious!!!)” the mom-of-three captioned the post. We wish Kelly would showcase her entire fam more often on social media — I mean, they ARE all ridiculously good-looking.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Kelly and Mark’s family gorgeous? Are you surprised by how grown-up their kids look?