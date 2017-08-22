Kate & Jon Gosselin: Police Called After The Exes Get In Public Fight Over One Of Their Kids

Jon and Kate Gosselin are at it again. The tumultuous ex’s got into such a heated dispute at an orthodontics office, over one of their children, that the police were called. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Eight years later and Kate, 42, and Jon Gosselin, 40, are still going at it. The exes got into a blowout argument on August 22 that resulted in a visit from police, Sergeant Grim of the Wyomissing, PA police department confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. The exes were at an orthodontics office when they got into an argument over one of their eight children, who remains unidentified. Grim EXCLUSIVELY told us that the dispute took place at 1:10 PM [August 22]. “Officers were dispatched for [a] verbal domestic dispute between Jon and Kate Gosselin over child custody over minor children,” Grim explained.

Here’s the chain of events that occurred upon police arrival: “When police arrived, both parents had conflicting versions of their current agreement in place,” Grim said. “The child left with [the] father while the mother was referred to Berks County District Attorney’s office for a more clear interpretation of the child custody agreement. The current order is vague, according to Burks Co. DA and so the DA is going to interpret and inform the mother’s attorney to contact the DA’s office for clarification of the order.” The child involved in the incident has not been identified.

Jon and Kate Gosselin split in May 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Before their shocking breakup, there were already rumors that Jon had an affair. “Over the course of this weekend, Jon’s activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children,” Kate said in a statement at the time. Jon, on the other hand, claimed in his own statement in July 2009, that he had taken “a lot of abuse” from Kate. Their divorce was finalized in December of 2009.

Since their split, Kate and Jon have gone back and forth in the public eye, fighting over the custody of their eight children — Alexis, Leah, Joel, Collin, Cara, Hannah, Madelyn, and Aaden. In June 2016, Jon explained his custody agreement with his ex. He admitted that he gets a weekly dinner night with the kids. Jon said the kids stay over night at his home every other weekend. However, he explained that he only gets four of the eight kids at a time, and has no control over which four he gets to spend time with. He confessed that because of that, he hadn’t seen their son, Collin, for a year and a half [at the time].

Jon then explained how “unfair” the situation was. “I can’t do anything,” he said to Yahoo. “It’s unfair of her to do that, considering she claims that she does her best for all my kids… Now all the secrets are coming out because I’m not afraid to say anything,” he confessed at the time. Nonetheless, he tried to make the best of his situation. “If the kids want to come, they come,” he said. “I love them all, but I am going to focus on the ones that want to come. My hands are tied.”

In March 2017, after major speculation, Jon confirmed that he was a male entertainer in Atlantic City, NJ. “I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that the experience was a “blessing” and he felt as though he was part of a “brotherhood.” He continued: “I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.” Jon also said that he was planning to perform in the nightclub’s Men Untamed Revue Show on April 1, 2017. It is unclear if Jon is still working as a male entertainer.

