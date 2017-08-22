Jake Paul, Banks & Alissa Violet ‘Call Truce’ & Will ‘Drop Drama’ In Person After Abuse Allegations

An YouTube ceasefire has been called between Jake Paul, FaZe Banks and Alissa Violet, who have announced plans to meet in person on Aug. 23 to work things out after Alissa accused Jake, her ex, of abuse.

The Jake Paulers and FaZeClan fans can relax knowing that their fave YouTube stars are about to work things out. Both Jake Paul, 20, and FaZe Banks, 25, have posted videos announcing they had reached out to each other and “called a truce” and plan to meet up in person tomorrow, Aug. 23, to “drop all the drama” between them, as well as Jake’s ex (and Banks current girlfriend) Alissa Violet, 21. Unless you’ve totally ignored YouTube for the past few days, you will recall that Jake accused Banks of assaulting his assistant in a nightclub, to which Banks fired back with a response video that included his denial of intentionally harming Jake’s assistant, his claims that he may have been drugged at the club and Alissa’s own allegations that Jake abused her when they were dating! See pics of Jake and Alissa right here.

In Jake’s Aug. 22 video announcing the planned meet-up (which came a couple days after he was dragged by Sabrina Carpenter and her fans for making her miss her performance at a recent concert by going over time on his own set) he said he isn’t sure whether or not it will just be himself and Banks at the meet-up, or if Alissa and RiceGum, 20, (another YouTuber involved in this mess) will join them. However, he does know no matter what, “we’re gonna work out disagreements face to face and hopefully just drop all the drama and move flippin’ past it and learn from it and get better.” He also asked fans to “stay out” of the abuse drama while they prep to meet up. Amen!

Banks seemed similarly excited about the planned meeting in an Aug. 19 video, in which he said that what has happened between the two crews is “not at all what we should be promoting or teaching kids.” He said he is still working on getting security footage from the club in which Jake’s assistant alleges that Banks assaulted her by hitting her in the neck, and maintains that he “genuinely doesn’t know” if he did harm her, but “100 percent can tell you I am positively sure I did not assault this girl on purpose.” Banks is happy that it, “seems like for the first time ever this is being handled the right way.”

Alissa was not included in Banks’ recent video, so we aren’t sure how she feels specifically about the meet-up or if she will be joining them. Her allegations of Jake’s abuse — which included pushing her into a bush full of thorns on purpose and then laughing as she bled, as well as dragging her down stairs during a fight — were very serious and clearly disturbed her, Banks and many fans who viewed the video that included her allegations.

