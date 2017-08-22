Will Arya Stark meet her demise in the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale? The finale trailer definitely makes it seem like the Stark family may be headed towards another tragic death.

Could Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) be the lone wolf that Sansa is talking about in the Game of Thrones season 7 trailer? Arya and Sansa (Sophie Turner) are not in a good place right now, especially after Arya threatened to kill Sansa in the Aug. 20 episode. Arya is noticeably missing from the finale promo, which has us worried. There’s only a glimpse of Sansa standing alone at Winterfell looking upset. Will Arya go too far and end up dead?

Alan Taylor, the director of the Aug. 20 episode, revealed in a new interview with Huffington Post that he wanted to give the impression that “one of them is going to die. But you’re not sure which one.” Arya is a natural killer, but Sansa, as the Lady of Winterfell, could have someone killed if she wanted. “Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya’s natural protector, something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising,” Alan said.

However, there’s another notable person not featured in the finale trailer: Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). He’s the one who has been trying to pit Arya and Sansa against each other. He made sure Arya would find the note Sansa was forced to write to Robb (Richard Madden) in season one. Sansa was trying to help her father, Ned (Sean Bean), by pleading with Robb to swear his loyalty to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson).

Littlefinger could very well end up dying in the season 7 finale. Maybe Arya and Sansa will figure out what he’s up to and have him killed. The Starks have been through too much already. They can’t lose another. “The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives,” Sansa says in the season 7 trailer. Maybe the lone wolf Sansa is talking about is actually Littlefinger. The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

