Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Wife Nikki Reed After Baby’s Birth: You Made Pregnancy ‘Sexy’

Ian Somerhalder confirmed the arrival of his & Nikki Reed’s baby with the sweetest Instagram post you’ll read all week. In his loving message, the star raved about how ‘amazing’ his wife is & our hearts are melting.

Ian Somerhalder, 38, and Nikki Reed, 29, are the CUTEST couple! Showing how much he loves his wife, Ian proudly bragged about Nikki via Instagram on Aug. 21, and his touching words were everything! Men, take notes. The Vampire Diaries actor began his online love note by calling Nikki “beautiful” and essentially thanking her for carrying their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, for nine months. Little Bodhi was reportedly born on July 25. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb babies.

“Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you’ll read this when you wake,” Ian started off. Referencing Nikki’s cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, he continued. “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.” He then went on to compliment his ladylove, saying that she “brought such fun and such power” into their lives by “being pregnant.” But that’s not all she brought.

“You literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” he added. “Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us. Love, You husband.” SO much love, right? Speaking with Fit Pregnancy and Baby for her cover story, Nikki admitted that Ian loved her pregnant self. “Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever,” she told the mag. “I’m a very driven person with lots of energy. I can run multiple companies, read four books at once, and take a conference call while cooking dinner. But pregnant, I’m a better version of myself. I’m really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing.”

