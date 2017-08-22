Did Notorious B.I.G. Call Lil Kim His ‘Soulmate’ On ‘Hollywood Medium’?

On the new episode of ‘Hollywood Medium’, Tyler Henry does an incredible reading for Lil Kim. He may have contacted her late love, Notorious B.I.G. Watch this sneak peek to hear what Biggie tells Kim from the great beyond!

The August 23 episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry is definitely emotional. Medium Tyler Henry, 21, visits with Lil Kim, 42, and gives her some information that truly shocks the music icon. Tyler connects with Notorious B.I.G. (real name Christopher Wallace), the late rapper who captured Kim’s heart in the 1990s. Kim and Biggie were together up until his death in 1997, and it appears that even beyond the grave, he hasn’t forgotten about their love. This sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium shows what happens when Tyler gets a reading on the rap legend.

“A man is popping in that I have to acknowledge,” Tyler tells Kim during their conversation. “It’s the feeling that life gets cut too short, or that someone passed away before their time. When he comes through he acknowledged a reference to music, and a legacy being carried on. And he is having me reference to a dedication, but in a musical sense, and this comes through. Now the interesting thing is that he acknowledges that this hasn’t been done yet and he feels involved in it.”

It’s clear that Tyler’s talking about Biggie. Kim is visibly taken aback, teary-eyed at the revelation, but she’s so happy to hear Tyler’s reading. “It’s amazing because right now I’m working on music for him (Biggie). But, he’s on the record. It’s just a beautiful connection and it’s also the love of him,” Kim says.

“He’s clearly happy about that,” Tyler tells Kim. “There is an acknowledgement that comes through of him, basically, bringing up this fact of showing me soulmate, soulmate, soulmate. And he’s very distinct, like automatic, insistent. It’s like coming through so strongly, like soulmate, soulmate, soulmate.”

“Soulmate. Like what do you mean, me with him? That’s crazy,” Kim replies, all smiles. What a beautiful moment! We hope that Tyler can tell Kim more about her lost love in the full episode.

Hollywood Medium airs Wednesday nights at 9:00pm on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Biggie and Lil Kim are soulmates? Let us know!