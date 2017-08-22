Gwen Stefani ‘Happy’ Gavin Rossdale’s Dating Sophia Thomalla — & It’s Because Of Blake Shelton

Things seem to be getting serious between Gavin Rossdale and his new girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how his ex, Gwen Stefani, feels about it!

Gavin Rossdale, 51, recently went public with his relationship with Sophia Thomalla, 27, on Instagram, but Gwen Stefani, 47, is NOT stressing over it. After all, she’s super happy in her own romance with Blake Shelton, 40, these days, and that’s helped her brush off what’s going on in her ex’s love life. “Gwen is really happy for Gavin. She’s met Sophia and she really likes her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Leaving Gavin and going through a divorce was the most painful thing Gwen has ever had to deal with, and she was really angry at him for a long time. But if they hadn’t split, then she wouldn’t have gotten involved with Blake, so she tries to see the breakup in a positive light — it led her to meeting her soulmate. She and Gavin are in a good place now and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

Gwen and Gavin’s relationship ended in Aug. 2015 after his alleged affair with their family nanny, Mindy Mann. That fall, Gwen started dating Blake, who was going through a divorce of his own at the time. Then, at the end of March 2017, Gavin and Sophia were first linked after they were photographed looking quite cozy on a stroll in London. This summer, he confirmed the romance by posting various photos of his new love on Instagram. Meanwhile, Gwen and Blake have been going strong for nearly two years now, and their relationship seems to be in a better place than ever these days.

The lovebirds have practically been inseparable all summer long, and the country singer seems to have an incredible relationship with Gwen’s three sons, all of whom she shares with Gavin. As for Blake’s ex, Miranda Lambert, 33, well, she’s moved on, too! The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer has been dating Anderson East, 29, since the end of 2015.

