‘Game Of Thrones’: Does Season 7 Finale Title Tease Rhaegar & Lyanna Flashback?

The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale is titled ‘The Dragon & The Wolf’ and fans are totally convinced that means we’re going to get a Rhaegar and Lyanna flashback in the episode. That would be epic.

Will we finally get to see Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark together in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale? That’s what fans are thinking after learning that the highly-anticipated episode is titled “The Dragon and the Wolf.” Rhaegar and Lyanna’s relationship is integral to the entire series, and fans have been hoping we’d see these characters in a flashback. If Rhaegar and Lyanna do share a scene, it will be the first time Rhaegar has ever been seen on Game of Thrones. BRING IT ON!

While at first glance, you may think the title is just referring to Daenerys and Jon Snow, but Rhaegar and Lyanna have had an extremely strong presence this season. Jon Snow is not a bastard at all, he’s actually the son of Rhaegar and Lyanna. Gilly, without even knowing it, revealed that Rhaegar and Lyanna got married in Dorne. There have been so many mentions of Rhaegar and Lyanna this season, so it’s about time we got to see them. Fans are definitely pumped about the possibility of a Rhaegar and Lyanna flashback. Check out some of their tweets below:

"The Dragon and the Wolf" Maybe Rhaegar and Lyanna???🤔🤔🤔 — Vale Stories (@ValeriaMcc7) August 22, 2017

The Dragon and the Wolf.

Rhaegar = the Dragon

Lyanna = the Wolf

R + L = J — Blackniss Everdeen (@clarkconquers) August 22, 2017

The Dragon and the Wolf. Title definitely hinting at a Rhaegar and Lyanna flashback. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/UDoEjamm39 — Wrenn Einzbern (@wrennzero) August 22, 2017

Dragon and the Wolf? 95% chance this has little to do with Jon and Dany and more to do with Rhaegar and Lyanna https://t.co/p7JO2ouFwj — 🐐Lord Derky Goat🐐 (@TOLYATHAT) August 22, 2017

Yes, we all know Jon and Daenerys are fucking in the next episode but when I hear "The Dragon and the Wolf", I think of Lyanna and Rhaegar — | Marine | (@ItsMeMarwine) August 22, 2017

ITS FUCKING CALLED THE DRAGON AND THE WOLF = RHAEGAR AND LYANNA TIMEEEEEEE https://t.co/fQKr3LjRol — yer da (@drinkingtee) August 22, 2017

House Targaryen’s sigil is a three-headed red dragon and House Stark’s sigil is a grey direwolf. Could the title also be teasing something big for Jon Snow and Daenerys? Rhaegar and Lyanna could be one example of the dragon and the wolf, but so could Jon and Daenerys. Will they finally give in to their feelings? Jon Snow is both a Targaryen and a Stark, so this title could be all about him. After all, he is the son of the dragon and the wolf. The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

