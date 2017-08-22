Will Fifth Harmony Will Diss Camila Cabello On New Album? There’s Still ‘Bad Blood’ Between Them

Fifth Harmony is about to release their first album since Camila Cabello left the band, and we’re hearing that they’re definitely NOT over her explosive departure. Here’s what to expect!

“The girls will definitely be taking some digs at Camila Cabello, 20, on their new album, and she’s not going to be happy about it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of Fifth Harmony‘s new self-titled album, which drops Aug. 25. “There’s still a lot of bad blood between them, they feel that Camila just ditched them and that her ego was out of control,” the insider adds. Such a bummer to hear!

“Camila’s departure really hurt the girls,” the source continues, “They were together for over four years and went through so much together, then she just up and left without any consideration for the others. They were completely blindsided.” Yep, we’re all familiar with what went down, so it’s not surprising that the band is airing their grievances via one of the most powerful mediums of all: music!

As for how Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui are feeling as they begin this new era? “For a while, the girls wondered if they could survive without Camila in the band,” the insider shares, “But they quickly rallied. Now they’re stronger and happier than ever.” And as Ally recently told us about Fifth Harmony in an exclusive interview: “It’s something that we are just so proud of and it has so much meaning to us. We’re ecstatic for fans to hear what we’ve created and put everything into.” We’re sure they’ll be just fine!

