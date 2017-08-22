Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Dances Around Her Pool In Sexy Plunging Bathing Suit

Keep em’ coming Liz! Elizabeth Hurley can’t stop showing off her sizzling summer body in her very own swimwear line! This time the actress frolicked around her pool in a daring, reptile print swimsuit! See the sexy video!

Elizabeth Hurley, 52, has never looked better! The stunning actress is all about showcasing her beachwear line. And, lucky for us, she’s the model! Liz continues to flaunt her toned figure in countless bathing suits from her collection, from plunging one piece’s to sexy string bikinis and more! The actress took to Instagram on August 22, where she posted a fun video of herself dancing in a reptile-printed, plunging one piece! Liz pranced around her pool to the sound of cicada insects in the Hollywood Hills! Watch her video, below!

The Royals star also treated us to a Baywatch inspired one-piece, with a twist, on August 19. Liz posted a sultry photo to Instagram in a cleavage-baring suit with gold chains! She looked flawless in the red swimsuit, also from her collection, and some fans dubbed her a certified “milf,” in the comments. The actress has one son, Damien Charles Hurley, 15.

It’s no secret that Liz looks better than ever. But, what’s the secret to her killer figure? Well, while Liz has credited confidence, clean eating and outdoor workouts for her fit physique, the actress is dabbling in a new fitness craze that you’ve got to hear about! Liz has reportedly trained with EMS in the past, according to a UK blog. EMS, which stand for Electric Muscle Stimulation, is a special suit with electricity that actually enhances your workouts, supposedly resulting in a 20-minute workout being the same as spending four intense hours in the gym!

The EMS suit contains dozens of small electrodes, which are placed over your key muscle groups, according to the blog. The electrodes sends electric impulses to your muscles during a workout, therefore intensifying your movements. The blog claims EMS is not dangerous or harmful. And, they say Madonna, 59, and Usain Bolt, 31, are fans of EMS, which has become quite popular in Europe and is slowly making its way to the U.S. If Liz, Madonna and Usain, all look like that, and they all use EMS, we may have to sign up!

