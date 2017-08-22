Drake Shows Rihanna Love By Wearing Her Socks: Grand Gesture Or Is He Just Stylin?

Drake made a major fashion statement on Instagram by repping Rihanna’s new line of socks! So, is the singer being a pal by flaunting the merch, or is her sending a message to his ex? Hmm…

Rihanna, 29, announced the exciting news on Instagram on August 17 that she’s added some new socks to her fashion line. The awesome footwear features Rihanna in the outfit from her “Work” music video. She’s posing in stilettos with her hip jutted out, and wearing that sexy green, red, black, and yellow dress. The socks are black with red toes. They’re so cool! Rihanna’s former on again-off again flame Drake, 30, seems to think so, too.

The singer gave his friend major love on Instagram four days later by adding the socks to his casual outfit. He didn’t mention Rihanna in the pic, but slyly captioned in “trabajo,” aka the Spanish word for work. Drake was Rihanna’s collaborator on “Work” and it became a major hit. It’s no coincidence that he chose these socks out of the entire line. We can’t help but wonder, though, if he was trying to get another message across by posting a photo of himself wearing her digs.

Drake and Rihanna have a complicated relationship history. They tried the dating thing out years ago, but it never went anywhere. They became close friends. While giving Rihanna her Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs, he brought romance back to the table by telling her onstage that he’s loved her for years. Whether or not he meant romantically or platonically was up in the air. They shared a majorly awkward kiss in front of everyone. Then, they were spotted going pretty much everywhere together in the following months. They even got matching dolphin tattoos.

That soon fizzled out as Drake moved on for a short-lived relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 47. And now, Rihanna’s head over heels happy with boyfriend Hassan Jameel. If Drake wanted a shot with Rihanna, he’s a little too late. Sorry, dude! Hopefully, Drake and Rihanna are best buds again, and this was him just being supportive. Exes can always make things work!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake’s sending a message of Love to Rihanna? Let us know!