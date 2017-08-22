Drake Can’t Stop Lusting After Rihanna Now That She’s Happy With New BF Hassan Jameel

Jealous much? Now that Rihanna has found happiness with handsome billionaire Hassan Jameel, her ex Drake is filled with regret. We’ve got details on how he can’t stop lusting after her now.

Drake‘s still got love on the brain when it comes to his ex Rihanna. Even though they broke up in the fall of 2016, he’s still carrying a torch for the 29-year-old singer. He let the world know that she’s still on his mind — and his feet — after posting an Aug. 21 Instagram photo wearing a pair of her “Rihannaxstance” socks just four days after she debuted them. “Drake has always had a thing for Rihanna, and still does. They’ve hooked up and tried dating numerous times over the past, but it’s never worked out to be a permanent thing, and that’s something he regrets to this day,” a Drizzy insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The socks photo was his way of ruffling Rihanna’s feathers, and letting her know he’s still out there and thinking of her,” our source continues. The pic showed Drizzy sitting on a white sofa deep in thought with Ri’s sexy image on emblazoned on his black socks. He captioned the pic “Trabajo,” which is Spanish for “work,” the title of their sizzling duet. Man, could he be telegraphing his feelings to RiRi any harder?

“If they did try to date again it would likely never work out because it’s all about the passion and sex with them, and when every day life starts to creep in they inevitably start drifting apart. But that doesn’t stop Drake lusting after her, and he can’t help thinking that Rihanna could be the one that got away,” our insider adds.

It’s also got to be hurting Drizzy to see that she’s finally moved on and found herself a hot, rich new man. Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, 29, seems to completely adore Rihanna and treat her like the queen she is. The pair has kept their relationship fairly private, but when we saw the massive makeout session the two had in a Spanish pool back in June, it’s obvious there’s a whole lot of passion in this relationship!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was lame of Drake to send out such an obvious public display of attention towards Rihanna?