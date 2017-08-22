Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner: ‘Married At First Sight’ Stars Welcome Baby Girl After Miscarriage

Just over a year after Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner suffered a miscarriage, the couple have officially welcomed their 1st child — a precious baby girl! See her adorable 1st pic here.

Congrats to Jamie Otis, 31, and Doug Hehner! The reality star couple, who met and married on the same day during filming for Married at First Sight in 2014, are now first-time parents as Jamie gave birth to the duo’s daughter, Henley Grace Hehner on Aug. 22 in New Jersey, according to People magazine. We can only imagine how thrilled Jamie and Doug must be about their new addition, especially considering they had a heartbreaking miscarriage just last summer. The two have always wanted to have a little one, with Doug revealing to People mag earlier this year that he “cannot wait” to have a daughter. Aw! Click here to see pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

Baby Henley was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz., while measuring 20.2 inches long. “Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss,” Jamie’s rep told the publication. Aw! “I’ve never been more in love.💕 @henleygracehehner, you’re mommy’s everything.💗 Thanks, @people for being just as excited as we are to welcome our sweet baby girl.👶🏼🌈 Link to article in my bio. #MyGracieGirl #MyEverything,” Jamie captioned an Instagram pic of her and Doug holding their newborn’s hand. The couple also posted a pic from Henley’s own Instagram account, which shows Doug cuddling his baby girl — SO precious!

Jamie, who also appeared on Ben Flajnik‘s season of The Bachelor, revealed she was carrying a baby boy in July 2016, but lost him just days after she and Doug announced the pregnancy. “Our Baby Hehner was just too beautiful for earth. I love him so much – ALWAYS will – and can’t wait to meet him in heaven one day. Please pray for us,” Jamie captioned an Instagram post from that devastating time. About seven months later, Jamie and Doug found out they were expecting again.“We are PREGNANT!!! Our sweet Baby Hehner is due this August. Of course I share so much more about our little #rainbowbaby with you all on my blog,” Jamie gushed via social media.

Even before she was born, Jamie and Doug’s rainbow baby was bringing the couple major happiness and joy. “Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter,” Doug gushed early on in the pregnancy. “They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.” Not long before Jamie actually gave birth, she took to Instagram to share that she was already dilated on July, 28. “I cannot believe our daughter will be in our arms in a matter of days/weeks!” Otis wrote in the caption. “I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy and I feel like I can finally relax & breathe – welllll, kinda!” she shared. And now their bundle of joy has finally arrived! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised a Married at First Sight couple has had a baby together? Congratulate Jamie and Doug below!