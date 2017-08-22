Did Khloe Kardashian Get Fillers Again? New ‘Wrinkle-Free’ Pics Have Fans Convinced

Hmm… Fans seem to think Khloe Kardashian called up her plastic surgeon again, as new photos she posted on Instagram feature her looking remarkably wrinkle-free! See the pics here.

One year after Khloe Kardashian admitted to ditching her “crazy” fillers, it appears as though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have gotten some more. After fans saw wrinkle-free photos of the star, which she posted on Instagram on Aug. 22, they’re convinced she visited her plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione in Beverly Hills, again. Khloe is pushing her Good American denim line in the three separate photos, all which show her sitting on the counter of her bar area in her house, which was once owned by Justin Bieber. In the pics, Khloe is also seen wearing tight black pants from her clothing line and a tank top. Her captions said, “In my Good Goods aka Good American,” “When Hrush catches you off guard,” and “Very casual.”

But even though Khloe was trying to promote her jeans, her followers couldn’t help noticing her wrinkle-free look. And they might not be far off with their theory that she got fillers again. During a 2016 episode of Khloe’s failed talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, she admitted she once had some facial fillers. At the time, she said, “[They] did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there – I went to have it all dissolved like three times. I did it and then Lamar [Odom]‘s accident happened.” Khloe went on to blame his situation on the failure of the procedure. “My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face. I was so stressed out the doctor was like, ‘I think it’s just too much was happening to your real emotions,'” she further explained.

Maybe Khloe finally mustered up the courage to “do it again”? See one of the photos below. See the others here.

