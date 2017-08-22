Did Brooklyn Beckham Send A Subtle Diss To Chloe Moretz? ‘Stop Running Back To Your Ex’?

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz keep their love lives private. But, it’s what they don’t say that gets fans riled up! In a new video, fans think Brooklyn implies that someone keeps popping back up in his life!

Are they or aren’t they? — Longtime lovers and current exes, Brooklyn Beckham, 18, and Chloe Moretz, 20, sure know how to keep us guessing. Although they aren’t together, the two young stars are the king and queen of subliminal messages on social media. As Brooklyn adjusts to his new life in New York City, where he will be attending school at Parsons, he sent fans into a tizzy with a telling video on August 21. He posted a short clip of himself with a slight smirk, while he jammed out to “Blem” by Drake, 30. [Watch the full video below].

So, why were fans riled up? — The photog strategically only captured the part of the song that famously says, “I need you to stop running back to your ex he’s a waste man.” Instantly, fans speculated that it was a potential dig at his ex, Chloe. However, in true BB form, he didn’t caption the mysterious video. Questions about his relationship status flooded social media — Did he diss Chloe? Are they fighting? Isn’t he dating Madison Beer?

While we wish we had all of the answers, it’s only Brooklyn, Chloe and Madison who know the real scoop at the moment. All three stars are very private when it comes to their relationships. However, Madison gave us all a sneak peak into her rumored romance with Brooklyn during a new interview at the end of July, with AOL‘s BUILD Series. Although she admitted that she and Brooklyn are “best friends,” who run in the same circle, Madison seemed to backtrack a small bit when she also confessed that they are “crushing” on each other. But, she made it clear that she’s “single and not ready to mingle,” especially because she’s fresh out of a long relationship with Jack Gilinsky. Right now, Madison and Brooklyn are just “having fun,” according to her. So, it’s all casual, for the time being.

The romance rumors between Madison and Brooklyn sparked when he was spotted front row at one of her performances on July 15. And, after that, the two were photographed out on multiple occasions, where things seemed to heat up fast. The pair were spotted out shopping in LA, where they seemed to lean in for a kiss. And, just a day or two later, they were seen out to dinner, also in LA, with his mother, Victoria Beckham, 43.

Although Brooklyn is moving to New York City, Madison tends to be in town quite often. And, with Fashion Week coming up [Sept. 7-14], we could be in store for some sweet snaps of the two. Time will tell. And, as for Chloe, the actress is single at the moment.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Brooklyn should date?