Dallas McCarver’s Girlfriend WWE Star Dana Brooke Trying To ‘Be Strong’ After His Death

So sad. Hours after we learned bodybuilding superstar Dallas McCarver passed away after reportedly choking on food, his girlfriend, WWE star Dana Brooke, said she’s trying to ‘be strong.’

“All we can do is be strong for him and pray like he would like,” WWE star Dana Brooke wrote in a tweet on Aug. 22, just hours after we learned her boyfriend, bodybuilding superstar Dallas McCarver, had died. Dana was actually responding to a tweet written by fellow WWE wrestler Natalya Neidhart, in which she said, “My thoughts and prayers are with Dallas McCarver, his family and @DanaBrookeWWE.” As we previously told you, Dallas died after reportedly choking on food, according to TMZ. The site claims the bodybuilding superstar was found unconscious after midnight on August 21. A friend is said to have discovered his lifeless body inside his Florida home.

We can’t even imagine what Dana must be going through. Especially when we heard that the last thing Dallas, 26, said to Brooke — on the day of his death — was, “I love you. Goodbye.” And that was after he told her he was about to make dinner. So his death was totally unexpected. Fortunately, no foul play is suspected at this time. Public Information Manager of the Boca Raton Police Department, Mark Economou, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that the “cause of death is pending on the Medical Examiner’s report. At this time foul play is not suspected.”

Earlier in the day, the bodybuilder took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he can be seen chest-pressing 160 pound dumbbells in each hand. He even wrote on Instagram that he had a “great” workout. Watch the video below.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Dallas’ friends and family during this difficult time in their lives.