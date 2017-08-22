Dallas McCarver’s Young Death Shocks The Bodybuilding World — See Heartbreaking Tweets

This is beyond devastating! The pro bodybuilding world is reeling over the news that superstar Dallas McCarver has shockingly died at just 26-years-old. We’ve got stunned reaction from the community.

Unthinkable! Bodybuilding pro Dallas McCarver‘s life came to a young and tragic end when he apparently choked on food at his Florida home early in the morning of Aug. 22. His girlfriend, WWE superstar Dana Brooke said she talked to him on the phone and he was just about to make dinner when they hung up. Known as “Big Country” for his massive size, Dallas was only 26 and at the height of his fitness, so for him to be struck down in such a shocking way has stunned his fellow bodybuilders, trainers and everyone else in the fitness community.

Fellow pro bodybuilder and training partner Joshua Lenartowicz was working out alongside Dallas just hours before be passed. “Big Country” mentioned Josh in his final Instagram post, saying the guys had a great day of chest workouts. In an Instagram tribute Josh shared a collage of photos of him and Dallas goofing off and wrote, “Today we lost a great bodybuilder but an even greater person. So many lives impacted, encouraged and uplifted because of your only life here on earth @dallasmccarver.” See pics of Dallas, here.

2008 Mr. Olympia Dexter “The Blade” Jackson, Men’s Physique champion Lo Keys, Men’s Physique pro Shannon Thomas, Saxon Iron pro Adrian Grey were among those who also shared their complete shock and condolences at his sudden passing.

Dexter wrote on Instagram that, “One of the saddest days ever for me. Dallas McCarver has passed! 💔It hurts me so much because I was like a mentor to this young dude. I loved this dude!! He was one of the realist for sure!! He would always call me Papa and I would say I ain’t your dad! Don’t call me that! R.I.P my brother! I love you Dallas!

Rest In Peace To Dallas Mccarver. It's A Sad Day For The Sport Of Bodybuilding. — Lo Keys (@LoKeys910) August 22, 2017

Dallas mccarver passed away a few hrs ago! WTH!!! — IFBB Pro shannon T. (@ShannonThomas44) August 22, 2017

Just hours before his untimely death, Dallas was the picture of fitness, as he showed off a video on Instagram pumping 160 pound dumbbells during chest presses in the gym. He captioned the pic,” Could’ve been a little slower and better under control wth these 160s today… but sometimes you’ve just got to let the intensity flow. Great chest day with @josh_lenartowicz in @project_flex_fl#DragonsLair ! That damn @redcon1official #Silencer had me sweating like a whore in church boy! Whew.”

