Chelsea Clinton Leaps To Barron Trump’s Defense As He’s Slammed For Dressing Too ‘Casual’

Once again, Chelsea Clinton fiercely defended Barron Trump, 11, after the media attacked him. The kid was criticized for not dressing ‘like the president’s son.’ See how she shut haters down!

Poor Barron Trump, 11! The first son, although only a child, cannot catch a break when it comes to receiving public backlash. Constantly being criticized, the youngster has most recently been attacked for the casual way he dresses — and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, 37, is NOT having it! It all started after the youngest son of President Donald Trump, 71, was the subject of an article titled “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.” The piece was published on Aug. 21 by The Daily Caller, and in it, author Ford Springer berates Barron for his style choices.

Seemingly appalled by the article, Chelsea tweeted that same day, “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.” Many of Chelsea’s followers chimed into the conversation, agreeing with the mom-of-two. “Honestly, why does anyone care what the kid wears? People did the same thing to Obama’s girls. Just silly,” one Twitter-user wrote. Another said, “Why are they picking on him anyway? There are more issues at hand than the way Barron dresses. Which is like every other kid his age.” And last but not least, a favorite response, “Honestly, I don’t know why anyone cares, the kid has Trump as a dad, his life is tough enough. Kids R off limits.” Click here to see pics of Trump’s adorable grandkids.

Ford’s article was specifically referencing when the first family returned home on Aug. 20 after a trip to New Jersey. As the president and first lady departed from Morristown to D.C., Barron joined them sporting khaki shorts, loafers, and a bright red T-shirt with the words, “On your mark tiger shark.” Ford wrote, “Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater” while commenting that his parents “traveled in their Sunday best.”

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

The writer continued, “What am I missing here? Is Barron just better than I ever was at rebelling against my parents?” Springer wrote. “His dad is always looking dapper and his mom has become a worldwide fashion icon since becoming first lady. The youngest Trump doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.”

This isn’t the first time Chelsea, who can obviously relate to being a child living under White House scrutiny, stood up for Barron. Back in January, the then-10-year-old was subjected to taunts from online bullies after his father’s inauguration. Chelsea immediately jumped to his defense, writing on Facebook and Twitter, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid.” We could not agree more!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you agree with Chelsea? Should everyone stop criticizing Barron?