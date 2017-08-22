‘Game Of Thrones’: Is Cersei [Spoiler]’s Mother? This Fan Theory Will Blow Your Mind

Could Cersei’s firstborn child, the one that supposedly died of a fever, actually be alive? This new ‘Game of Thrones’ fan theory suggests that Cersei is this fan favorite character’s mother! Prepare to FREAK OUT.

What if Cersei’s (Lena Headey) first child, the one she had with Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), didn’t really die? Reddit user roniza has come up with a pretty mind-blowing theory that says Gendry’s (Joe Dempsie) mother is none other than Cersei! The fan brings up that Cersei tells Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) in season one that her first-born son was black-haired like Robert. Gendry has black hair. Later, Gendry reveals to Ned (Sean Bean) that his mother had “yellow hair.” Guess who has yellow hair? CERSEI! “I think it’s possible Cersei faked her son’s death (Gendry) and sent him away, so the rightful heir to the throne will be the child of her and Jaime,” the fan writes.

Now that would be one heck of a twist! We all know that Gendry is Robert’s bastard son, but Robert never knew of his existence. Gendry believes that his mother is just some “tavern slut” Robert had sex with. Cersei is more than capable of pulling of a scheme of this magnitude. However, there are some holes in this theory.

When Cersei goes to Catelyn while Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is in a coma, she reveals what happened the night her child supposedly died. “Robert was crazed,” Cersei says. “Beat his hands bloody on the wall. All the things men do to show you how much they care. The boy looked just like him. Such a little thing. Bird without feathers. They came to take his body away and Robert held me. I screamed and I battled, but he held me.” Cersei is visibly upset during this scene. She doesn’t seem to be faking it. But then again, Cersei is a master manipulator.

Another hole in this theory comes from Cersei’s prophecy. Maggy the Frog tells Cersei that she will only have three blonde-haired children, and they will all die before her. Everything Maggy said would happen to Cersei has happened so far, and this theory doesn’t fit into the prophecy at all. In season 7, Cersei has said she’s pregnant with a fourth child, but many fans believe she’s actually lying. A fourth child has never been in Cersei’s prophecy! Not before her three blond-haired kids — Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free), and Tommen (Dean Charles Chapman) — and not after!

