Disneyland Dates: Gwen Stefani & More Stars Who Love To Love At The Happiest Place On Earth

Some stars are just crazy about Disneyland AND they love to take their bae with them! Here are couples like Selena Gomez and The Weekend and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who visit the happiest place on Earth together!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse aren’t the only famous couple you’ll spot walking hand in hand around Disneyland! Lots of celebrities flock to the amusement park for date nights. After all, when you want to celebrate true love, there is no place better than the happiest place on Earth! Selena Gomez, 25, and beau The Weeknd, 26, totally agree and spent their day on Aug. 20, enjoying a fabulous trip to the park. Just a few weeks before that, Ryan Gosling, 36, and his longtime partner, and the mother of his two children, Eva Mendes, 43, enjoyed a lovely date night full of Disney magic. But these are only two of the celebrity couples who have taken their love to Disneyland!

Check out the gallery above to see pics of other celebrity couples who have had amazing trips to Mickey’s house together! See current pairs like Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47; Ashlee Simpson, 32, and Evan Ross, 28; and Kris Jenner, 61, and Corey Gamble, 33, don mouse ears and smile brightly on rides together. Our hearts just melt!

While not all celeb couples who have had a bit of pixie dust sprinkled on them found a happily ever after together, the pics of their trips are still super cute! See old couples like Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 34; Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18; and Sarah Hyland, 26, and Dominic Sherwood, 27, snap adorable shots in front of the castle and on thrilling attractions. Of course there are celebrities who take a different kind of love with them to Disneyland — their kids! Click here to see pics of Angelina Jolie, 42, and her kids at Disneyland.

HollywoodLifers, which celeb couple’s adorable Disneyland date night is your fave? let us know below!