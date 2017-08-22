Hell Date: Annoying Habits That Will Have You Calling Your BFF For An Escape Plan

What’s your biggest turn-off? First dates can be amazing, but sometimes they can be a complete disaster. From talking about exes to slurping on meals, here’s some cringe-worthy habits that will have you sending your BFF that red-alert text!

We all know what it’s like to look for your Prince Charming, only to kiss oh-so many frogs along the way. And the same goes for men. People who want lasting relationships know the struggle of being alone, especially when all your friends are settling down and trying to hook you up with Mr. or Mrs. Right. “Go on a date. It’ll be fun,” they say, and when it’s time to get ready for that big dinner the thoughts of doubt come rolling in. Will he or she like me? There’s a few surefire things your date can do to turn the chemistry from hot to NOT! Hopefully, you don’t have to call your bestie for an escape plan.

1.) Gushing over an ex or venting what went wrong. Come on! This is like the cardinal rule of dating, plainly out of respect for your new prospective partner. It’s not that anyone should feel guilty about having lingering feelings for a former flame, but a date is about giving a new romance a chance by not dredging up the past. There’s plenty of time for that when things get serious. In my opinion, dating can be an opportunity to start fresh if your heart is ready for it, so go all in! If my date talks about his ex-girlfriend all night, it sort of feels like a competition that I’ll never win.

2.) Grubbing on their meal like a barbarian. So, maybe you got the spaghetti and meatballs or maybe some sauce dripped on your face. That’s alright, but at least try to be respectful for your date. This goes for ladies and men. Most of us have learned table manners by the time we’re hitting the town and looking for love, but sometimes they go out the window. Save the barbaric eating for once you’re a little more involved or perhaps in love, since then he or she will already be head over heels about you and your wild habits.

3.) Internet stalking before arriving. Social media makes it easy for everyone to utilize their private detective skills and get the scoop without having to do more than lift a finger. I’m not saying I haven’t done it a little myself. I’m human, but play it cool! If he or she comes in with an encyclopedia of facts on you, that’ll be pretty off-putting, unless your date is equally as curious. What’s the fun in getting to know someone if you’ve already learned everything about them. Try to at least let your date feel mysterious!

4.) Not reaching for his wallet at the end. I get it. We’re in the 21st century and boss babes are out here living large too, but it’s still nice to keep chivalry alive! (That doesn’t mean you have to let him pay forever). I’ve seen guys order the lobster and steak, only to play the whole “I forgot my wallet at home” card, with no intention of paying back. Or maybe, he expects you to go dutch. This is a touchy subject for some ladies, since they truthfully don’t mind — so if that’s you, awesome. However to others, that’s slap in the face!

5.) Tuning out the whole time or talking sh*t. This is the worst and so inconsiderate! Think about it this way: your date could have asked for the night off work, saved up cash, bought a special outfit, gone to get a haircut the day before to look as fresh as possible, etc. The list goes on and on. When your date stares down at their phone or off into space all night, it’ll be the first clue that they want to roll the eff out…and so will you! This feeling will be even more intense if your date decides to diss you in the process or make fun of something about you. If he or she is really interested, they’ll make a solid effort in trying to impress you and getting to know the person you are.

HollywoodLifers, what would make you want to leave your date ASAP?!