‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: All Hell Breaks Loose When Danielle L. Goes After Dean

Tensions were running VERY high this week on Bachelor in Paradise! We’re now three episodes into the season on Aug. 21, and we FINALLY got to see a rose ceremony! But the real drama came after, when Danielle L. AKA D-Lo arrived on the island and threw one of the strongest relationships into pure chaos! Read on for the full recap. Click here for pics of BIP season 4!

So let’s start with the rose ceremony. Honestly, we weren’t very surprised with how it all went down, with one exception. Earlier in the night, Adam arrived and took Raven out on a date. She seemed pretty cozy with Ben Z, so we were stunned that she ended up giving her rose to Adam! Luckily, Danielle M saved Ben from elimination by giving him her rose. Oddly, Amanda gave Robby her rose, even though she denied him a kiss. Dean warned Kristina that he wanted to slow down before the ceremony, so she had the option to let him go home, but she gave him the rose anyway. Despite some desperate attempts to lock down a girl, Vinny, Alex, Iggy, and Nick were sent home.

Heading into the next day, Dean and Kristina were seen by the cast as “coupled up,” almost as much so as Taylor and Derek. However, then D-Lo shows up. Literally every guy is drooling over her, but she already seems to be dead set on picking Dean for her date. He accepts the date with no hesitation, which freaks Kristina out, BAD! He seemed to be concerned about hurting her, and talked to her before the date telling her he couldn’t wait to get back and hang out with her.

However, then he spent the day ATVing with D-Lo, and even kissed her! When she seemed awkward, he told her not to feel bad for Kristina. Then he comes back, tells Kristina he missed her, and reassures her that he has strong feelings. Everything seems cool, until he gets up from cuddling with Kristina by the fire to give D-Lo a half-birthday cake and flirt with her in front of everyone! Poor Kristina was left in tears, and the cringe was so real. Honestly, we thought Rachel Lindsay made a huge mistake nixing Dean because he seemed so sweet, but now he’s showing a f*ckboy player side we aren’t liking one bit! We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see if he can turn it around.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dean should stick with Kristina or go with D-Lo? Let us know!