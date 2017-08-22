‘AGT’ Live Blog: Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey, Death-Defying Demian Aditya & More Perform

One of the best parts of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ live shows is seeing your Golden Buzzer winners again! Deaf singer and Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Mandy Harvey takes the stage, along with several other quarterfinalists in tonight’s episode!

Deaf singer Mandy Harvey, escape artist Demian Aditya, former pop star Johnny Emmanuel and amazing acts more take the tonight stage to fight for America’s votes on America’s Got Talent‘s live show! First up on the show was dance crew Brobots & Mandroidz. After their intricate and clearly very rehearsed performance, Howie Mandel said he wasn’t getting a “Wow!” from them, but the other judges were so impressed, with Mel B even saying, “I need to find me a man who can move like that!” LOL! It was definitely a great way to start the show!

Laverne Cox‘s Golden Buzzer winner Celine Tam, 9, was next up bringing her huge voice to the Dolby Theatre. Singing “When You Believe” by pop’s biggest divas Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, Celine may have changed her last name to Dion because she was right up there with the best of ’em! However, Mel B didn’t think so, saying the song was “too big” for her — but she was the only one who thought that way! Heidi Klum raved about Celine’s performance and charm, while Simon Cowell praised the young singer for not only doing a great job singing, but doing so while standing on a floating rose on a HUGE stage. Is Simon getting soft…? Let me know.

Mirror Image, the 16-year-old singing twins who Simon just cannot get behind, came on next to singing “Somebody To Love” then break out in dance to a mix of “Poison” and “Jump!” The performance got off to a little rocky start with the pitches, but the boys knew the show must go on. They still couldn’t get Simon from buzzing his “X,” even though the other judges on the panel couldn’t get enough! I’m kind of with Simon on this one though, guys. I don’t know what I’m watching other than what seems like a high school talent show with these two!

