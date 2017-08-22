‘AHS Cult’ Trailer: Evan Peters Humps The TV When Trump Becomes President — Horrifying Video

We all knew the world changed when Donald Trump became president — but we didn’t know it’d lead to this. ‘AHS: Cult’ begins on election night and from there, it’s all downhill.

The first trailer for American Horror Story: Cult opens in Michigan in 2016, on election night, on the moment the announcement is made that Donald Trump is the new president. Sarah Paulson and her partner Alison Pill are shown screaming in horror while a blue-haired Evan Peters is shown cheering… and humping the TV.

Then we cut forward to Sarah’s character at therapy — naturally, Cheyenne Jackson is her therapist and together, their discussing her “Coulrophobia” (fear of clowns). “Since election night it has just all been getting so much worse,” she reveals. Of course it’s about to get far worse. Insert Billie Lourd, who ironically also has blue hair, making a deal with Evan Peters’ character then entering Alison and Sarah’s house as a new babysitter — gifting their son with a Twisty clown doll.

Scared yet? I am. In the trailer, we also see someone getting tortured with some sort of drill to the head, and yes, a great deal of clowns. It does seem odd that we know Evan and Sarah’s characters also have some sort of love story, even though clearly they’re on different spectrums of everything.

Season seven airs on Sept. 5 at 10PM ET on FX.