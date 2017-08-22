‘AGT’: Mel B Pours Water On Simon For Comparing Disastrous Show To Her Wedding

‘America’s Got Talent’s Aug. 22 live show was a hot mess full of technical difficulties. But by far the craziest thing to happen that night was Mel B pouring water over Simon Cowell’s head for comparing the whole ordeal to her failed marriage!

If you’re going to insult a woman, you better make sure she doesn’t have a large beverage nearby. That’s a bit of advice America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, 57, should remember from now on, seeing as his decision to diss fellow judge Mel B‘s, 42, failed marriage to estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, 42, during the competition show’s live Aug. 22 episode led to him getting a ton of water poured over his head. The former Spice Girls star was in such a rage over his insulting remarks that she also stormed out of the building on live TV!

The crazy ordeal was the cherry on top of an already disastrous night full of technical difficulties that kept fan-favorite acts from performing. In fact, Simon’s diss specifically stemmed from the laughable amount of problems they were having, which he compared to Mel’s wedding to Stephen. After one of the AGT contestants had some tech problems on stage during his performance, Simon was asked his opinion on what went wrong. “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery,” he said. OUCH!

Mel is going through a super messy divorce with the film producer — with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Madison — and it was clearly a topic Simon should have known to steer clear of! Luckily, Mel cooled off and returned to the studio for the next performance, but she still seem pretty ticked at her fellow judge. The show even took to Twitter to comment on the ordeal, tweeting out a GIF of the scene and writing, “On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT.”

On any other night, this would be the craziest thing to happen on #AGT. pic.twitter.com/toWPVW65Sx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2017

