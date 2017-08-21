It’s happening, all. Taylor Swift posted a mysterious 10-second video on Aug. 21 on every social media platform, just days after she after wiped them all blank. Is a new song coming soon?

Trust Taylor Swift, 27, to overshadow the solar eclipse! After blacking out her website and deleting every post, image and header photo on her social media platforms, she posted a cryptic GIF of what appears to be a writhing lizard, snake or dragon tail. Check it out below!

Obviously, fans are losing their minds. “DID TYALOR JUST PSPT A CIDEO OF A FUXKIN SNAKE I CANT BREBSHTE,” one fan tweeted. “OH MY GOD WHAT IS THIS TAYLOR WHAT IS YOU DOING?” another asked. We get it!

At first, some fans thought it was a clip of a wiggling snake, which means Taylor could be coming for any one of her rivals with a new song. Kim Kardashian famously teased the release of the bombshell Taylor/Kanye West footage with a series of snake emojis, and many hoped Tay was returning the favor. On closer inspection, though, the subject of the GIF looks too big and spiky to be a snake, so other fans think it’s a tail of some sort! Hopefully we’ll know more soon — considering the posts were made at the top of the hour, it’s possible that we’ll get another hint at 12 PM EST.

Meanwhile, fans have also noticed that a song called “Timeless” has been registered by Taylor, and a site called timeless.com was updated in mid-July, as some sleuths on Reddit figured out. It’s unclear as to whether that will be the next single, but you never know! Take a look:

FINALLY!!!!! According to Genius, Taylor Swift's new single is called "Timeless".

A website with the name was created. #TS6 pic.twitter.com/rLdGFqnedG — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 21, 2017

Others have pointed out that the word “princess” is hidden in the theme for Taylor’s official Tumblr:

Finally, Joseph Kahn, who directed the video for “Bad Blood,” has also weighed in:

