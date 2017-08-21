Is Kailyn Lowry Looking For Mr. Right After Swearing Off Ex Chris Lopez? The Truth

After Kailyn Lowry discovered that her baby daddy, Chris Lopez cheated on her, she went through a rollercoaster of emotions; especially when he showed up in the delivery room after going MIA during her pregnancy. So, what’s the latest? — We have the scoop!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, refuses to accept her baby daddy, Chris Lopez‘s, “flaky behavior,” especially now that they are parents to a newborn, “Baby Lo”. Kailyn has yet to release the official name of her third child. Although Lopez’s recent good behavior reminded Kailyn of the time when their relationship was going strong, she’s not giving in. Kailyn is officially done with Lopez. However, is she done with relationships entirely? — For the time being, that answer is, yes. “Right now, Kailyn has no desire to date anyone,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She really wants to focus on her family and career, and doesn’t want the distraction of being in a relationship.” We think that’s a great idea!

After the August 5 birth of her third child, the mom of three — Isaac Rivera, 7, Lincoln Marroquin, 3 and of course, “Baby Lo” — is basking in the joy of being with her boys. “Kailyn’s already settled into a routine with the new baby, and despite being pretty tired, she’s dealing really well,” the source said, “Thankfully Kailyn’s got a great support system of friends who are there for her and help her out when she’s feeling overwhelmed, so she can get a break and recharge her batteries.” Although she’s in pure baby bliss right now, Kailyn’s pregnancy had its challenges. “The past few months have been pretty stressful for Kailyn,” surrounding Lopez’s actions. He’s been in and out of her life, having not been the most supportive baby daddy throughout her pregnancy. Nonetheless, things are turning around for Kailyn, who, aside from her children, is focused on her career.

“Now that the baby’s here and settled, her head is feeling a lot clearer,” our insider explained. “Kailyn is starting to think seriously now about her future, and what career path she wants to pursue. She definitely wants to stay in TV, and would love to get a hosting gig of some type. And, she’s been approached about a couple of different opportunities that she’s looking into. To boot, Kailyn also “has an idea of her own for a show that she’s currently developing. She knows that she’s going to have to be the breadwinner, and that she can’t rely on anyone else to support her and the kids, and she’s fine with that.” You go, girl!

Although Kailyn has no intentions of getting back with Lopez, romantically, she did admit to Radar Online, that she is “hopeful and positive he’ll be around,” in terms of supporting their newborn.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s a chance Kailyn and Lopez can rekindle their romance?