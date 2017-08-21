Taylor Swift’s New Music Is Definitely On The Way — All The Dates & Details Here

Swifties can sense that something is about to happen. Taylor Swift deleted all of the pics on her social media, only to post a mysterious video on Aug. 21. Now, HL has all of the details about when we should expect a huge new music surprise from TayTay!

It feels like the whole world is trembling in anticipation for Taylor Swift’s new music. Until now, fans were simply assuming music was coming because Tay went dark on social media, and then she posted a cryptic video of a snake. On top of that, it’s been two years since she’s dropped a song, and it’s about damn time! On Aug. 21, HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to a music industry insider, and they said that there’s a tsunami of Taylor Swift music on the way! Click here for more pics of Taylor.

“Taylor is overwhelmed with excitement about her new single and music video for the track to both be dropping on the same day, which is currently planned for this Friday, the 25th,” the source revealed. “This would be the first single from her new album and the drop on Friday may also be joined by an announcement from Taylor about the album date and pre-order information.” Oh. My. GOD!!!

Fans were already pretty confident that music would be dropping on the 25th due to some clues. For example, they believe that they spotted a hidden “25” in the tail of the snake on her Twitter page. It’s only visible for, like, a second. BUT, it looks pretty clear to us! Some more clues that something is on the horizon? Her Vevo lists 77 songs, but only 73 are visible. Plus, her page says there are 141 videos, but only 140 are available. That’s some pretty compelling evidence! We can’t wait to see what surprises she comes out with on Friday.

Another theory is that there is a hidden '25' in the video hinting that something is happening this Friday, August 25th! 👀#TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/XocqYMjgO8 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 21, 2017

