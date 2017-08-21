Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell & Nova Finally See Adopted Daughter Carly After 2 Years

After 2 years, ‘Teen Mom’ stars Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell finally got to spend time with their adopted daughter, Carly. Even cuter, their baby girl Nova got to see Carly too — & the reunion was ‘precious’!

Reunited at last! Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell, 25, and Tyler Baltierra, 25, reunited with their adopted daughter Carly, 8, on Aug. 19, for the first time in two years! The couple also brought their daughter Novalee Reign Baltierra, 2, along to see Carly as well — and they couldn’t help gushing about their adorable reunion via social media. After Carly was born back in 2009, Catelynn and Tyler made the tough decision to put her up for adoption since they were only teenagers at the time. Their experience was documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. And while the two opted for an open adoption, it had still been two whole years since they had seen their firstborn. Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

Catelynn took to Twitter earlier this month to reveal that she and her husband would be seeing Carly again, sharing how excited she was about the reunion. Not long after, on Aug. 14, the reality star tweeted, “4 days till we go see Carly. I’m super excited” alongside happy-face emojis. Then four days later, Tyler announced he was on a plane to go see his little one, tweeting, “Can’t wait to see her & Nova lee together. Warms my heart just thinking about it.” Aw! And apparently their reunion was everything they had hoped for!

After all, on Aug. 19, Tyler posted an adorable Instagram pic of Nova in the car, and captioned it, “Can’t wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister,” with the hashtags #OpenAdoption #Blessed. Just hours later, the couple shared with fans, “Seeing Carly & Nova playing together, Carly pushing Nova in the stroller & holding her, omg you guys!” Catelynn added, “Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little’s play and have fun all I know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL!!”

4 days till we go see Carly 😱😬😬 I'm super excited 😊 — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) August 14, 2017

I can talk about whatever I want. The rule is not to post PICTURES of her on social media. Not that you deserve that explanation 👍🏻👊🏻😉 https://t.co/vOG14n0lKt — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) August 18, 2017

Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little's play and have fun ❤️ all I know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL!! #blessed #Adoption — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) August 20, 2017

When asked by one of his followers how Nova and Carly reacted when they saw each other, Tyler replied, “Carly ran right to me with a huge smile on her face when I was holding Nova, it was pretty precious.” SO sweet! But if you were hoping to see photos of the heartfelt reunion, prepare to be disappointed, as Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa, have long requested that the reality TV stars not post any photos of Carly on social media. Here’s to the sweet family’s next reunion — hopefully they won’t have to wait two years again!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised it’s been two years since Catelynn and Tyler have seen Carly?