Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Travis Scott Romance — He’s ‘Obsessed With Me’

Kylie Jenner is one smitten kitten. On tonight’s episode of ‘Life Of Kylie,’ the reality star gushed over her sizzling romance with Travis Scott — who is totally ‘obsessed’ with her by the way!

Kylie Jenner, 20, really opened up about her personal life on tonight’s juicy episode of Life Of Kylie. Not only did the reality star FINALLY spill the tea on her breakup with Tyga, she also swooned over new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. This might be the first time that she’s even mentioned him on such a public platform. Speaking with producers on her new show, Kylie gushed over “all the flowers” she recently from a nameless admirer. But we all know she was referring to the “Goosebumps” rapper. “Looks like someone’s obsessed with you,” said a member of the crew from behind the camera. Kylie replied, “I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me.”

The makeup maven basically confirmed that she’s dating Travis right then and there. “So you are dating?” the producer asked one more time for clarification. “I said that?” — “Yes, I have it on camera.” The bashful clip ended with Kylie excitedly texting someone and smiling as she looked through her phone. It’s very likely that she was bragging about the romantic birthday gift her boyfriend gave her. Travis surprised his number one woman with endless bouquets of flowers and a freakin’ in-house ORCHESTRA on Aug. 10. But like every good significant other knows, a girl’s birthday doesn’t last a day — it lasts a whole month.

The celebration for Kylie began on the first of August. The hip-hop star kicked things off with a delicious cake and, of course, even more flowers.“It was her best friend Jordyn (Woods) that coordinated it all, she cares so much about Kylie and is always doing the sweetest stuff for her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And this is just the beginning, Kylie’s having multiple parties and a big trip is in the works too.

