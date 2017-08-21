Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Slams His New Wife Eniko As A Cheater After Being Dissed For Playing ‘Victim’ Card

Forget playing nice! Kevin Hart’s ex Torrei and new wife Eniko Hart are in the midst of a major feud. After Eniko dissed his former flame for playing ‘victim’ in their divorce, Torrei decided to clap back big time!

It looks like this drama is far from over! Torrei Hart, 39, is ready to tell the world her side of the story. Kevin Hart‘s ex decided to clear the air after his new wife Eniko Hart, 33, slammed her for playing the “victim” in their failed marriage! The comedian’s former flame was spotted leaving the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood on Aug. 20, and she didn’t hold back while addressing their feud. “Listen, here’s the thing,” she told TMZ. “Honestly, that’s been so long ago. Why are we still tripping on that. I’m happy out here, successful business woman, launching my brand – doing what I need to do. I just had a big women’s empowerment event yesterday. I wish I had the time she had to sit there and read comments all day long. I really do, but I don’t.”

Torrei’s response comes after Eniko fired back at a fan on social media, dissing Torrei in the process. Eniko claimed that his ex wasn’t being entirely truthful about the reasons they split, claiming that she didn’t own up to her own wrongdoings in their relationship. “I don’t have time to get into all of that,” Torrei responded, explaining why she’s upset this is all being rehashed. “I told them before, I’m happy for them. You know, they’re about to have a baby. My kids are very happy that they have a sibling on the way. I’m honestly happy for them, so I don’t understand where this is coming from.” Eniko also slammed Torrei for calling her his “mistress,” claiming he was single when she came into the picture. However, fans noticed that Eniko claimed she’s been with Kevin for 8 years, yet he separated from Torrei 6 years ago.

People are calling Eniko out even more now, since if that time line was correct — they could have been messing around. “Numbers don’t lie,” Torrei told TMZ. “Dates don’t lie at the end of the day. She forced my hand to address it publicly. The most important thing to me is my children. If my children see something that she’s writing that makes me look like a liar – no. I have always put Kevin’s career first, but I now have to address this publicly because my kids matter to me, what they feel. We’re family – were stuck with each other so lets just [be] happy.”

