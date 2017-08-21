T.I. Finally Ready For Couple’s Counseling With Tiny To ‘Fix Their Broken Relationship’

T.I.’s ready to step up his ‘get Tiny back’ game. We’ve learned that the rapper is open to couple’s counseling before it’s too late for him and Tiny. He thinks this is a ‘healthy’ step in the right direction for their relationship and himself.

Don’t count T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, out just yet. Although the pair seem to have one foot in and one foot out when it comes to their tumultuous marriage, Tip is finally open to taking serious steps to repair their relationship. “T.I. has finally begun to open his mind to how family therapy can be helpful to him and his situation with Tiny,” an insider down in the ATL told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny has begged T.I. to give therapy a chance for years but he has been so stubborn and resistant.” However, he’s started to see just how much this tactic can shift the course of their relationship for the better.

“T.I. has finally been through enough challenging ups and downs with Tiny to realize that he could learn a lot from meeting with a therapist,” the source admitted. “He’s begrudgingly OK’d the couples counseling for the first time and is really considering giving it an honest shot.” While it’s unclear what exactly happened to change the rapper’s mind, he’s seeing things a lot clearer now. And, he not only wants to repair his relationship with Tiny, but he wants to work on himself as well. “T.I. doesn’t know if this will save their marriage, but he has enough love for Tiny that he is willing to give it a shot. He also feels that while therapy may not fix everything broken in the relationship, it is still a healthy choice for him. He is ready to be a better person too.”

As HL previously reported, Tiny’s recent girl’s trip to the Caribbean came at the right time. It was a much-needed getaway for her to do some serious “soul-searching” since her relationship with T.I. has been so back-and-forth since she originally filed divorce docs in Dec. 2016. Before Tiny left for her trip both she and Tip reportedly asked their attorneys to withdraw their requests for a divorce, due to an alleged reconciliation. However, neither star commented on the reports.

But, one thing they did comment on was their 7-year anniversary. Both T.I and Tiny took to social media on July 31, to gush over each other with sweet messages, photos, and videos. Tip even wrote, “Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… Through the good & bad we stay up…”. After that, fans went wild with the idea that the two had kissed and made up. While their relationship remains in limbo, at the moment, a separate source told us that T.I. and Tiny just “can’t quit each other.” So, hopefully couple’s counseling does wonders for the two!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny can repair their marriage?