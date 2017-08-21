‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Threatens To Leak Javi’s Nude Pics After Pregnancy Reveal

Note to self: don’t mess with Kailyn Lowry. On the Aug. 21 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Kail said she could very easily share Javi’s nude pics after she discovered he allegedly leaked her pregnancy news.

How Kailyn Lowry‘s pregnancy news was leaked to the world was finally revealed during the Aug. 21 episode of Teen Mom 2, when Kail discovered a congratulatory tweet posted by Jenelle Evans. In Jenelle’s tweet, she said the MTV crew told her the new, but Kailyn told her friend that after talking to MTV she didn’t believe that to be true. She had no idea how Jenelle found out, but she was mad that her Teen Mom 2 co-star chose to share the news so publicly before she was able to do it herself. So while taping a segment for the Teen Mom 2 Live After-Show, Kailyn threw a bit of shade at Jenelle. And that’s when Jenelle tweeted, saying Javi was the one who leaked the news. She even provided proof — a DM Javi had sent a news site, confirming the news. After Kailyn saw the DM, she told her friend that she could very easily share some nude pics Javi had sent her while they were together. She also said she could share proof (in either video or photo form) that he had sex with someone while he was deployed overseas. In real time, Javi took to Instagram on Aug. 21 to deny it’s him in the picture that was shared online in Jan. 2017, but now the entire world knows about it (true or not). So. Much. Drama.

In other TM2 news, Briana‘s mom confronted Luis about the new baby, and while he said he’d be around for her as much as he could, she still wasn’t happy. After an ultrasound appointment, she told Briana that Luis is a “quitter” and poor baby Stella is going to have a problematic life because of it. Briana also decided to keep her baby instead of giving her up for adoption.

Elsewhere, Aubree got overexcited about Chelsea‘s new pets. She got so excited, in fact, that she manhandled the ducks and chickens in the front yard. Chelsea yelled at her for being too rough with the animals. We felt bad for Aubree, but to be honest, she was throwing the ducks around like they were frisbees. When Cole got home, Chelsea refused to talk about the situation on camera.

Furthermore, the pain in Ali‘s legs started getting to her this week, and she was forced to tell Leah about her heartbreaking situation. Leah and Corey agreed that she may have to start having an aide follow her around at school. But that’s not all — while at Corey’s house, Ali started having trouble breathing so she was rushed to the emergency room. When a producer asked Leah if that’s a symptom of MS, Leah refused to answer the question. Maybe she was too emotional to say?

Finally, Jace spent his first weekend at Jenelle’s new house, but it wasn’t very fun for him because everything — including the dirt bike and more — was “broken.” He also had an earache, according to Barbara, so the poor kid had a tough time at Jenelle’. David also noticed some scratches on Jace’s arm, and when Barbara said they were from the dog, he suggested she get rid of the dog. She didn’t like that and started yelling, so he and Jenelle took Jace and left.

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU believe — Javi or Jenelle? Tell us how you feel below!