Solar Eclipse Playlist: 15 Celestial Songs To Listen To During The Huge Event

A total solar eclipse is happening today, Aug. 21, and you’re going to want the perfect soundtrack as you watch the moon get in the sun’s way. Here’s a playlist full of jams from Katy Perry, Britney Spears and more!

It’s pretty much mandatory to listen to Bonnie Tyler‘s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” as you watch the solar eclipse today, but we’ve rounded up the less obvious choices, too. No, it’s not simply the The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack (although that thing is bangin.’) Check out our playlist of space, sun and moon-themed hits from Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, David Bowie and more below!

If you’re just tuning in now, here’s everything you need to know about the total solar eclipse, which last happened in 1979. Depending on where you are geographically, you’ll have a different view of the eclipse, so be sure to read up on when and where to see it. You can also watch a live stream here! And don’t forget to grab a pair of special eclipse glasses — if you don’t have any, you can make your own pair out of a cereal box. Neat!

Of course, the best part about the eclipse is the Internet jokes. Katy Perry brought our attention to the guy who made a pair of viewing glasses out of Eclipse gum packages…and the actual gum. Too good. Finally, it’s also Day 4 of the Taylor Swift blackout, and many fans are speculating that she’ll use the eclipse as an opportunity to make an announcement or drop new music. We’ll see!

Listen to our solar eclipse playlist:

